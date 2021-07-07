Result of AGM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting, held at 2:15pm on 7 July 2021, at which all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 2:15pm on 5 July 2021, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), by Computershare are set out below:

For Against Discretion Resolution Description Votes %

Votes

Cast Votes %

Votes

Cast Votes %

Votes

Cast 1 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 15,166,862 99.74 2,000 0.01 97,300 0.25 2 REMUNERATION REPORT 15,114,637 99.44 47,985 0.32 97,300 0.24 3 REMUNERATION POLICY 15,114,637 99.41 51,955 0.34 97,300 0.25 4 PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND 15,166,862 99.74 2,000 0.01 97,300 0.25 5 RE-ELECT HUGH ALDOUS 15,126,692 99.72 5,970 0.04 97,300 0.24 6 RE-APPOINT AUDITOR 15,110,295 99.41 53,367 0.35 97,300 0.24 7 AUDITOR'S REMUNERATION 15,161,662 99.74 2,000 0.01 97,300 0.25 8 ALLOT SHARES 15,106,413 99.35 62,449 0.41 97,300 0.24 9 PRE-EMPTIONS RIGHTS 15,093,893 99.26 74,969 0.49 97,300 0.25 10 MARKET PURCHASES 15,141,613 99.58 27,249 0.18 97,300 0.24

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism