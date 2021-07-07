DSM Result of AGM
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 07.07.2021, 18:17 | 20 | 0 |
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Result of AGM
7 July 2021
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting, held at 2:15pm on 7 July 2021, at which all resolutions were passed.
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 2:15pm on 5 July 2021, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), by Computershare are set out below:
|For
|Against
|Discretion
|Resolution
|Description
|Votes
|
%
Votes
Cast
|Votes
|
%
Votes
Cast
|Votes
|
%
Votes
Cast
|1
|FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|15,166,862
|99.74
|2,000
|0.01
|97,300
|0.25
|2
|REMUNERATION REPORT
|15,114,637
|99.44
|47,985
|0.32
|97,300
|0.24
|3
|REMUNERATION POLICY
|15,114,637
|99.41
|51,955
|0.34
|97,300
|0.25
|4
|PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND
|15,166,862
|99.74
|2,000
|0.01
|97,300
|0.25
|5
|RE-ELECT HUGH ALDOUS
|15,126,692
|99.72
|5,970
|0.04
|97,300
|0.24
|6
|RE-APPOINT AUDITOR
|15,110,295
|99.41
|53,367
|0.35
|97,300
|0.24
|7
|AUDITOR'S REMUNERATION
|15,161,662
|99.74
|2,000
|0.01
|97,300
|0.25
|8
|ALLOT SHARES
|15,106,413
|99.35
|62,449
|0.41
|97,300
|0.24
|9
|PRE-EMPTIONS RIGHTS
|15,093,893
|99.26
|74,969
|0.49
|97,300
|0.25
|10
|MARKET PURCHASES
|15,141,613
|99.58
|27,249
|0.18
|97,300
|0.24
A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0