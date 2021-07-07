checkAd

DSM Result of AGM

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 18:17  |  20   |   |   

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Result of AGM
7 July 2021

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting, held at 2:15pm on 7 July 2021, at which all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 2:15pm on 5 July 2021, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), by Computershare are set out below:

    For Against Discretion
Resolution Description Votes %
Votes
Cast 		Votes %
Votes
Cast 		Votes %
Votes
Cast
               
1 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 15,166,862 99.74 2,000 0.01 97,300 0.25
2 REMUNERATION REPORT 15,114,637 99.44 47,985 0.32 97,300 0.24
3 REMUNERATION POLICY 15,114,637 99.41 51,955 0.34 97,300 0.25
4 PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND 15,166,862 99.74 2,000 0.01 97,300 0.25
5 RE-ELECT HUGH ALDOUS 15,126,692 99.72 5,970 0.04 97,300 0.24
6 RE-APPOINT AUDITOR 15,110,295 99.41 53,367 0.35 97,300 0.24
7 AUDITOR'S REMUNERATION 15,161,662 99.74 2,000 0.01 97,300 0.25
8 ALLOT SHARES 15,106,413 99.35 62,449 0.41 97,300 0.24
9 PRE-EMPTIONS RIGHTS 15,093,893 99.26 74,969 0.49 97,300 0.25
10 MARKET PURCHASES 15,141,613 99.58 27,249 0.18 97,300 0.24

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DSM Result of AGM Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plcLEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 Result of AGM7 July 2021 Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting, held at 2:15pm on 7 July 2021, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Huhtamaki appoints Marco Hilty as President, Flexible Packaging
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan
Vaxart Announces Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement with Altesa Biosciences for its Vapendavir ...
Key Tronic Corporation Announces Completion of Audit Committee Investigation
Codiak BioSciences Announces the Transition of Benny Sorensen, M.D., Ph.D. to Scientific Advisory ...
PRESS RELEASE: NACON CONNECT: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2021 EDITION
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus