Lufthansa Sells Another EUR 1 Billion Bond; Prepares for Capital Increase

Autor: PLX AI
07.07.2021, 18:14  |  27   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Lufthansa Group successfully secures further liquidity on the capital market.
  • Lufthansa says second corporate bond of 1 billion euros issued
  • The bond with a denomination of 100,000 euros was placed in two tranches with a term of three and eight years respectively and a volume of 500 million euros each
  • The tranche with a term until 2024 bears interest at 2.0 percent per year, the tranche maturing in 2029 3.5 percent
  • Lufthansa says is continuing to make preparations for a capital increase
  • Says Executive and Supervisory Boards have not yet taken a decision on the size and timing of a possible capital increase and approval by the ESF for this has to be obtained


