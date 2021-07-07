NMS Consulting Completes Acquisition of Istanbul Based Management Consulting Firm Softforay Dijital

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / NMS Consulting, Inc. ("NMS"), a global management consulting and strategic advisory firm, announced today that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Softforay Dijital Donumsum A.S. …

Softforay, which specializes in providing end-to-end management consulting services, Organizational Architecture, Business Processes and Management, Information Systems Management, Human Resources, Risk Management, Financial Audit, M&A, Government Incentives Preparations and Corporate Board Services, shall change its name to NMS Consulting (MENA) A.S., and will operate under the global branding banner as NMS Consulting.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / NMS Consulting, Inc. ("NMS"), a global management consulting and strategic advisory firm, announced today that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Softforay Dijital Donumsum A.S. ("Softforay"), an Istanbul, Turkey-based management consulting firm. As part of the transaction, NMS has also closed on its minority stake in Softeconomics Yazilim Ve Danismanlik A.S. ("Softeconomics"), a leading Instanbul, Turkey based integrated services provider and reseller of ERP and Accounting Software programs.

Trevor M. Saliba, Managing Partner and Global Head of Private Equity, M&A and Strategy of NMS commented, 'We are extremely excited to have finally completed this acquisition which was delayed due to the temporary quarantine shutdowns of certain government offices within Istanbul and Turkey. I'd like to personally thank Aykut and the entire Istanbul team for their effort in making this process a seamless transaction". Saliba further commented, "Ever since COVID-19 became a global pandemic, technology-enabled transformation has been a critical catalyst for businesses as they look to recover. With many private and public entities in Turkey and the surrounding region including the Middle East still needing to implement solutions for business processes, information systems, and more, our global team is now able to provide ‘on the ground' support more readily and thoroughly. As businesses and industries continue to need to evolve, we will be focused on helping clients maintain their long-term goals, while also identifying pitfalls and market opportunities for them. Combining our business and people with the brilliant team at Softforay, and fusing the organization's technology and consulting capabilities with our own, will ensure that we are able to operate and innovate at an even larger global scale."

Aykut Cakir, Managing Director, Senior Partner and Head of Turkey and Middle East of NMS stated, "By joining NMS Consulting, our local team is now able to provide a wider breadth of services and solutions beyond Turkey and the surrounding region to stay ahead of trends and changes. Both companies share similar cultural and business values, and we will be in a much stronger position together to deliver solutions for customers that will overcome significant business challenges. Organizations of all sizes need to find novel ways to thrive post COVID-19, and our team's solutions will be right at the heart of this. The knowledge and experience that NMS Consulting will bring to the Turkish and Middle East regions will help companies make monumental shifts and bring them closer to achieving their financial, operational, and cultural goals."

About NMS Consulting

Founded in 2018, NMS Consulting is a global management consulting and strategic advisory firm that specializes in delivering services to a global client base of private and public companies, government agencies, philanthropic organizations and the individuals who lead them.

With a global footprint of fifteen offices located through the United States, Asia, Europe and the Middle East staffed with more than 250 seasoned professionals, our clients benefit from a combination of our diverse skills, expertise and global organization offering a unique multi-disciplinary 360⁰ solutions platform.

Unlike other leading management consulting firms, NMS Consulting provides its clients the experience of working with a "big firm consultancy" without the higher premium. Client projects are staffed with qualified professionals who have trained at many of the leading global consultancy firms enabling the NMS professionals to deliver "big firm" experience and capabilities, while providing flexibility on mandate sizes and pricing.

For more information, please visit www.nmsconsulting.com.

