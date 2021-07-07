Nexstar Media Inc. Promotes Donna D’Amico to Vice President and General Manager of Its Media Operations in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Ms. D’Amico brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in broadcast marketing and sales to her new role. Since 2016, she has served as Nexstar’s Director of Sales for KXRM-TV and KXTU-TV, during which time she expanded the stations’ existing sales and marketing operations to achieve substantial gains in new linear and digital advertising revenues. Ms. D’Amico also led the creation of an innovative annual sales program at the stations, attracting new advertisers and consistently growing incremental advertising revenue.

Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced that Donna D’Amico has been promoted to Vice President and General Manager of its media operations in Colorado Springs, Colorado (DMA #82), overseeing KXRM-TV (FOX), KXTU-TV (CW) and FOX21News.com . Ms. D’Amico will begin her new duties immediately and report to Matthew Rosenfeld, Nexstar Media Inc.’s Senior Vice President and Regional Manager.

Ms. D’Amico has demonstrated the ability to develop new local content, spearheading the sales plan and revenue approach for KXRM-TV’s “Loving, Living Local,” a lifestyle program featuring stories about health and wellness, family fun, and the local entertainment scene, as well as “Overtime,” a Friday sports highlight show featuring local high school athletes. She also helped create and launch revenue and content partnerships with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks USL Soccer team, the U.S. Airforce Academy, and the U.S. Senior Open when it was held at the area’s Broadmoor Golf Club in 2018.

Before joining KXRM-TV and KXTU-TV in 2016, Ms. D’Amico held a variety of sales and sales management positions of increasing responsibility, serving as Local Sales Manager at KDVR-TV/KWGN-TV in Denver, CO (DMA# 17), Integrated Marketing Manager at WOIO-TV/WUAB-TV in Cleveland, OH (DMA# 19), and Regional Account Manager at KRQE-TV/KASA-TV in Santa Fe, NM (DMA# 46). From late-2003 to December 2005, she served as General Sales Manager for KXRM-TV and KXTU-TV. Ms. D’Amico began her broadcast sales career as an account executive with WJW-TV in Cleveland in 1992.

“Donna’s proven sales leadership experience, her innovative and forward-thinking approach to developing new revenue and content initiatives, and her results-driven performance make her the ideal candidate to lead our broadcasting and digital operations in Colorado Springs,” said Mr. Rosenfeld. “Throughout her career, and especially during her most recent tenure at KXRM-TV and KXTU-TV, Donna has grown revenue, expanded content, and developed effective cross-platform marketing solutions for advertisers and community partners. Her lengthy track record of success over 30 years will serve her well in her new leadership role, and we’re looking forward to celebrating the successes to come under her leadership of the talented staff in Colorado Springs.”