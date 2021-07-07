checkAd

Nexstar Media Inc. Promotes Donna D’Amico to Vice President and General Manager of Its Media Operations in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 18:30  |  33   |   |   

Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced that Donna D’Amico has been promoted to Vice President and General Manager of its media operations in Colorado Springs, Colorado (DMA #82), overseeing KXRM-TV (FOX), KXTU-TV (CW) and FOX21News.com. Ms. D’Amico will begin her new duties immediately and report to Matthew Rosenfeld, Nexstar Media Inc.’s Senior Vice President and Regional Manager.

Ms. D’Amico brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in broadcast marketing and sales to her new role. Since 2016, she has served as Nexstar’s Director of Sales for KXRM-TV and KXTU-TV, during which time she expanded the stations’ existing sales and marketing operations to achieve substantial gains in new linear and digital advertising revenues. Ms. D’Amico also led the creation of an innovative annual sales program at the stations, attracting new advertisers and consistently growing incremental advertising revenue.

Ms. D’Amico has demonstrated the ability to develop new local content, spearheading the sales plan and revenue approach for KXRM-TV’s “Loving, Living Local,” a lifestyle program featuring stories about health and wellness, family fun, and the local entertainment scene, as well as “Overtime,” a Friday sports highlight show featuring local high school athletes. She also helped create and launch revenue and content partnerships with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks USL Soccer team, the U.S. Airforce Academy, and the U.S. Senior Open when it was held at the area’s Broadmoor Golf Club in 2018.

Before joining KXRM-TV and KXTU-TV in 2016, Ms. D’Amico held a variety of sales and sales management positions of increasing responsibility, serving as Local Sales Manager at KDVR-TV/KWGN-TV in Denver, CO (DMA# 17), Integrated Marketing Manager at WOIO-TV/WUAB-TV in Cleveland, OH (DMA# 19), and Regional Account Manager at KRQE-TV/KASA-TV in Santa Fe, NM (DMA# 46). From late-2003 to December 2005, she served as General Sales Manager for KXRM-TV and KXTU-TV. Ms. D’Amico began her broadcast sales career as an account executive with WJW-TV in Cleveland in 1992.

“Donna’s proven sales leadership experience, her innovative and forward-thinking approach to developing new revenue and content initiatives, and her results-driven performance make her the ideal candidate to lead our broadcasting and digital operations in Colorado Springs,” said Mr. Rosenfeld. “Throughout her career, and especially during her most recent tenure at KXRM-TV and KXTU-TV, Donna has grown revenue, expanded content, and developed effective cross-platform marketing solutions for advertisers and community partners. Her lengthy track record of success over 30 years will serve her well in her new leadership role, and we’re looking forward to celebrating the successes to come under her leadership of the talented staff in Colorado Springs.”

Seite 1 von 3
Nexstar Media Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nexstar Media Inc. Promotes Donna D’Amico to Vice President and General Manager of Its Media Operations in Colorado Springs, Colorado Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced that Donna D’Amico has been promoted to Vice President and General Manager of its media operations in Colorado Springs, Colorado (DMA #82), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Richard Ellinger Joins Ynvisible's Sales Team as US Sales Representative, Expanding Cold-Chain ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Welbilt Board Determines That Revised Proposal From Ali Group Is a “Company Superior Proposal”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) on Behalf of ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Q2 2021 Operating, Investment and Capital Markets ...
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special ...
DIDI CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc.
IPO Edge to Host Fireside Chat with Holley and Empower Ltd. to Discuss Business Combination
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) on ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of New Senior ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.07.21
21.06.21
14.06.21