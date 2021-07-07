checkAd

CE Brands Announces Supplemental Listing of Warrants

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or dissemination in the United States

VICTORIA, British Columbia, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CE Brands Inc. (“CE Brands”) (TSXV:CEBI), announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) has accepted for listing 4,156,626 common share purchase warrants of CE Brands (ISIN: CA12513R1212; CUSIP: 12513R121) (the “Warrants”) issued in connection with its recent public offering of subscription receipts (the “Offering”). For more information about the Offering, please see the CE Brands news releases dated June 16, 2021, and June 18, 2021, which are available under the CE Brands SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Exchange has advised CE Brands that the Warrants will be listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol “CEBI.WT” on July 9, 2021.

Each Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of CE Brands (a “Common Share”), at a price of $7.50 per Common Share, until June 18, 2023.

The Warrants are governed by a warrant indenture dated June 3, 2021, between CE Brands and Odyssey Trust Company, a copy of which is available under the CE Brands SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Warrants nor the Common Shares have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and neither the Warrants nor the Common Shares may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to purchase for any Warrants or Common Shares in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where the offer would be unlawful.

Neither the Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About CE Brands

CE Brands (TSXV:CEBI) develops products with leading manufacturers and iconic brand licensors by utilizing proprietary data that identifies key market opportunities. With sales in over 70 countries, our innovative, highly repeatable process, we call the CE Method, has created an optimal growth path for CE Brands to be the premier global licensed brand manufacturer.

Further Information

For further information about CE Brands, please contact:

Kalvie Legat
Chief Financial Officer
778-771-0901
ir@cebrands.ca





