checkAd

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Completes Diamond Drilling on the McKenzie East Gold Project, Val-d'Or, Quebec

Autor: Accesswire
07.07.2021, 18:40  |  25   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK) is pleased to announce the results for all drill holes completed on the McKenzie East gold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK) is pleased to announce the results for all drill holes completed on the McKenzie East gold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. Results include 1.185 grams per tonne gold (gpt Au) over 1 metre from hole MKE-21-01 as well as intercepts of > 0.5 gpt from holes MKE-21-03, MKE-21-06 and MKE-21-08.

A summary of drill hole locations, orientation, and depths are provided on Table 1.

Table 1 - Summary of McKenzie East 2021 Drill program

Hole id

Azimuth

Dip

Depth (m)

UTM E

UTM N

MKE-21-01

20

-60

402

312600

5357250

MKE-21-02

200

-60

312

312600

536950

MKE-21-03

31

-60

336.6

312687

5356655

MKE-21-04

30

-60

300

312651

5356723

MKE-21-05

160

-60

303

312000

5357100

MKE-21-06

180

-60

345.5

312384

5357499

MKE-21-07

12

-60

300

312176

5357549

MKE-21-08

220

-52

288

312809

5356754

       

NAD 83, Zone 18

A total of 548 core samples were shipped to ALS Lab in Val d'Or, Quebec for analysis. Table 2 provides a summary of all samples that returned greater than 0.1 grams per tonne gold.

Table 2 - Gold results >0.1 gpt from 2021 McKenzie East drilling program

Hole id 

From 

To 

Width** 

Sample id 

Au gpt 

MKE-21-01

217

218

1

A0369897

1.185

 

280.1

281.1

1

A0369902

0.215

 

308

308.5

0.5

A0369905

0.279

 

339.7

340.3

0.6

A0369911

0.13

MKE-21-02

125

126

1

A0369937

0.201

MKE-21-03

29

30

1

B0116007

0.183

 

34

35

1

B0116012

0.295

 

84

85

1

B0116051

0.108

 

87.3

88.3

1

B0116055

0.35

 

88.3

89.3

1

B0116056

0.61

 

89.3

90

0.7

B0116057

0.13

 

96

97

1

B0116065

0.188

 

99

100

1

B0116069

0.12

 

105

106

1

B0116075

0.211

 

116

117

1

B0116087

0.1

 

144

145

1

B0116100

0.117

MKE-21-04

182

183

1

B0116194

0.106

 

183

184

1

B0116196

0.101

 

184

185

1

B0116197

0.102

MKE-21-06

56

57

1

B0116270

0.571

 

167

168

1

B0116279

0.115

MKE-21-08

147

148

1

B0116347

0.12

 

151

152

1

B0116351

0.713

 

221

222

1

B0116418

0.569

**True width not known and may be less than interval width  

Black Tusk noted in a previous news release that drill hole MKE-21-03 showed the most promise during the drilling campaign. Geologic observations of that drill hole indicated a section of core that contained a visible gold grain of approximate 1mm by 2mm size, as well as veining, alterations and associated sulphide minerals over a wide interval. The sample interval that included the section with the visible gold was analyzed by metallic assay, as well as the adjoining samples. The results of those analyses are summarized below (previously released).

Results of Metallics Assay

 

Au Total

Au coarse

Au fine

Hole id Sample id

From (m)

To (m)

Interval width** (m)

gpt

gpt

gpt

MKE21-03

B0116055

87.3

88.3

1

0.35

2.6

0.3

MKE21-03

B0116056*

88.3

89.3

1

0.61

8.01

0.3

MKE21-03

B0116057

89.3

90

0.7

0.13

0.06

0.14

*Section containing visible gold
** True width not known

The section containing the visible gold returned a weighted average 0.61 gpt Au. However, the coarse fraction contained 8.01 grams per tonne indicating that coarse gold was a significant part of the overall content, as might be expected from sections containing visible gold. Drill holes MKE-21-03, MKE-21-04, and MKE-21-08 were all designed to test a geophysical anomaly of primary interest. These holes returned a total of 17 core analysis containing over 0.1 gpt Au, and is considered a target worthy of continued exploration.

The results of the 8-hole diamond drilling program indicate that gold is present within veins and altered rock cored during the McKenzie East project. The Black Tusk team continues to evaluate these drill results in contemplation of continued exploration on the property. The team is encouraged by the presence of gold mineralization on the property, as evidenced by assay results and the identification of free gold grains in core. There are many untested targets remaining on the property that require continued evaluation.

Drill core was logged and sampled at the Black Tusk secure facility located near the property. Samples were taken directly to ALS Lab located in Val d'Or, an accredited laboratory. Samples were continuously under custody of the Black Tusk team members until delivered to the lab. Black Tusk undertakes QA/QC procedures including insertion of blanks and standards at regular intervals into the sample stream.

At the lab, the samples underwent ALS analysis ME-ICP41 for 35 elements by Aqua Regia ICP-AES, and AU-ICP21 for gold by Fire Assay with AES finish. For the observed coarse gold samples, the samples were processed by Au-SCR21 coarse screening and Fire Assay with AA finish.

The Black Tusk - McKenzie East program is supervised by VD Géo Service based in Val d'Or, including Black Tusk company director Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ.

Perry Grunenberg, PGeo, a qualified person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed the and approved the technical data disclosed in this press release, including core sample intervals and corresponding analytical results as presented. Mr. Grunenberg personally assembled and tabled results, including QA/QC (quality assurance/quality control) results from standard and blank materials inserted into the core sample stream.

Mr. Grunenberg is a former Director of the company and continues to act as an adviser to the company.

We seek Safe Harbour.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Richard Penn
CEO
(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654602/Black-Tusk-Resources-Inc-Completes-D ...

Black Tusk Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Completes Diamond Drilling on the McKenzie East Gold Project, Val-d'Or, Quebec VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK) is pleased to announce the results for all drill holes completed on the McKenzie East gold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeMetals Appoints New Chief Financial Officer to Management Team
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Alfi Commences Installation of Digital Advertising Screens in Uber and Lyft Vehicles in Orlando and ...
Blonder Tongue Announces Forgiveness of CARES Act PPP Loan
AMPD Ventures Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market
Pure Cycle Reports Third Quarter Earnings
Gladstone Commercial Provides a Business Update
American Battery Metals Corporation to Participate at Alliance Global Partners’ Metals & Mining ...
Global Self Storage Extends and Increases Revolving Credit Facility to $15 Million
Titel
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results
Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Changes to the Company's Board of Directors and Management
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That It Is On-Schedule To Launch Its First Solar Greenhouse ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21
21.06.21