Black Tusk Resources Inc. Completes Diamond Drilling on the McKenzie East Gold Project, Val-d'Or, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK) is pleased to announce the results for all drill holes completed on the McKenzie East gold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. Results include 1.185 grams per tonne gold (gpt Au) over 1 metre from hole MKE-21-01 as well as intercepts of > 0.5 gpt from holes MKE-21-03, MKE-21-06 and MKE-21-08.

Table 1 - Summary of McKenzie East 2021 Drill program

Hole id Azimuth Dip Depth (m) UTM E UTM N MKE-21-01 20 -60 402 312600 5357250 MKE-21-02 200 -60 312 312600 536950 MKE-21-03 31 -60 336.6 312687 5356655 MKE-21-04 30 -60 300 312651 5356723 MKE-21-05 160 -60 303 312000 5357100 MKE-21-06 180 -60 345.5 312384 5357499 MKE-21-07 12 -60 300 312176 5357549 MKE-21-08 220 -52 288 312809 5356754 NAD 83, Zone 18

A total of 548 core samples were shipped to ALS Lab in Val d'Or, Quebec for analysis. Table 2 provides a summary of all samples that returned greater than 0.1 grams per tonne gold.

Table 2 - Gold results >0.1 gpt from 2021 McKenzie East drilling program

Hole id From To Width** Sample id Au gpt MKE-21-01 217 218 1 A0369897 1.185 280.1 281.1 1 A0369902 0.215 308 308.5 0.5 A0369905 0.279 339.7 340.3 0.6 A0369911 0.13 MKE-21-02 125 126 1 A0369937 0.201 MKE-21-03 29 30 1 B0116007 0.183 34 35 1 B0116012 0.295 84 85 1 B0116051 0.108 87.3 88.3 1 B0116055 0.35 88.3 89.3 1 B0116056 0.61 89.3 90 0.7 B0116057 0.13 96 97 1 B0116065 0.188 99 100 1 B0116069 0.12 105 106 1 B0116075 0.211 116 117 1 B0116087 0.1 144 145 1 B0116100 0.117 MKE-21-04 182 183 1 B0116194 0.106 183 184 1 B0116196 0.101 184 185 1 B0116197 0.102 MKE-21-06 56 57 1 B0116270 0.571 167 168 1 B0116279 0.115 MKE-21-08 147 148 1 B0116347 0.12 151 152 1 B0116351 0.713 221 222 1 B0116418 0.569 **True width not known and may be less than interval width

Black Tusk noted in a previous news release that drill hole MKE-21-03 showed the most promise during the drilling campaign. Geologic observations of that drill hole indicated a section of core that contained a visible gold grain of approximate 1mm by 2mm size, as well as veining, alterations and associated sulphide minerals over a wide interval. The sample interval that included the section with the visible gold was analyzed by metallic assay, as well as the adjoining samples. The results of those analyses are summarized below (previously released).

Results of Metallics Assay

Au Total Au coarse Au fine Hole id Sample id From (m) To (m) Interval width** (m) gpt gpt gpt MKE21-03 B0116055 87.3 88.3 1 0.35 2.6 0.3 MKE21-03 B0116056* 88.3 89.3 1 0.61 8.01 0.3 MKE21-03 B0116057 89.3 90 0.7 0.13 0.06 0.14

*Section containing visible gold

** True width not known

The section containing the visible gold returned a weighted average 0.61 gpt Au. However, the coarse fraction contained 8.01 grams per tonne indicating that coarse gold was a significant part of the overall content, as might be expected from sections containing visible gold. Drill holes MKE-21-03, MKE-21-04, and MKE-21-08 were all designed to test a geophysical anomaly of primary interest. These holes returned a total of 17 core analysis containing over 0.1 gpt Au, and is considered a target worthy of continued exploration.

The results of the 8-hole diamond drilling program indicate that gold is present within veins and altered rock cored during the McKenzie East project. The Black Tusk team continues to evaluate these drill results in contemplation of continued exploration on the property. The team is encouraged by the presence of gold mineralization on the property, as evidenced by assay results and the identification of free gold grains in core. There are many untested targets remaining on the property that require continued evaluation.

Drill core was logged and sampled at the Black Tusk secure facility located near the property. Samples were taken directly to ALS Lab located in Val d'Or, an accredited laboratory. Samples were continuously under custody of the Black Tusk team members until delivered to the lab. Black Tusk undertakes QA/QC procedures including insertion of blanks and standards at regular intervals into the sample stream.

At the lab, the samples underwent ALS analysis ME-ICP41 for 35 elements by Aqua Regia ICP-AES, and AU-ICP21 for gold by Fire Assay with AES finish. For the observed coarse gold samples, the samples were processed by Au-SCR21 coarse screening and Fire Assay with AA finish.

The Black Tusk - McKenzie East program is supervised by VD Géo Service based in Val d'Or, including Black Tusk company director Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ.

Perry Grunenberg, PGeo, a qualified person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed the and approved the technical data disclosed in this press release, including core sample intervals and corresponding analytical results as presented. Mr. Grunenberg personally assembled and tabled results, including QA/QC (quality assurance/quality control) results from standard and blank materials inserted into the core sample stream.

Mr. Grunenberg is a former Director of the company and continues to act as an adviser to the company.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc.

