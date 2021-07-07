checkAd

Applied Industrial Technologies Unveils New 2021-2022 Industrial Products Catalog Featuring More Than 30,000 Products

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 19:00  |  18   |   |   

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) has announced the release of its annual Product Catalog for 2021/2022. More than 30,000 specially selected industrial products are included in this latest edition, making it a functional and reliable resource for MRO and OEM customers looking for high-quality parts, service and support to manage their operations efficiently.

The Product Catalog features Applied’s most popular industrial and maintenance supplies from nearly 200 trusted manufacturers, ranging from tools, cleaners, bearings and power transmission components, to safety and PPE products, hydraulics and pneumatics, and much more. In addition, the catalog continues to include a valuable 48-page Technical Section that contains formulas, conversion tables, selection guides, troubleshooting guides, MRO tips, and other important information for product and systems knowledge.

“The Applied Product Catalog remains an excellent tool that offers customers choice and convenience, backed by our position and expertise as a leading distributor and technical solutions provider,” says Jason Vasquez, Vice President – Sales & Marketing. “By selecting and organizing our most popular parts, we help simplify our customers’ decision-making and procurement process. The catalog is also available in print and digital formats, giving customers the option to choose the one that best suits their preference, usage and business needs,” adds Vasquez.

Print copies of this new catalog are available for no charge at more than 300 Applied service centers around the country, or may be requested online at www.applied.com/requestacatalog or by calling 866-351-3464. For customers interested in the digital version, it is accessible through the mobile app available in iTunes or Google Play or online at http://catalog.applied.com.

About Applied
Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

iTunes is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. Google Play is a trademark of Google Inc.

Applied Industrial Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Applied Industrial Technologies Unveils New 2021-2022 Industrial Products Catalog Featuring More Than 30,000 Products Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) has announced the release of its annual Product Catalog for 2021/2022. More than 30,000 specially selected industrial products are included in this latest edition, making it a functional and reliable …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Richard Ellinger Joins Ynvisible's Sales Team as US Sales Representative, Expanding Cold-Chain ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Welbilt Board Determines That Revised Proposal From Ali Group Is a “Company Superior Proposal”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) on Behalf of ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Q2 2021 Operating, Investment and Capital Markets ...
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special ...
DIDI CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc.
IPO Edge to Host Fireside Chat with Holley and Empower Ltd. to Discuss Business Combination
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) on ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of New Senior ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.06.21