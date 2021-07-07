Denmark Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 2.08 Billion by 2026 - Arizton Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 07.07.2021, 19:00 | 21 | 0 | 0 07.07.2021, 19:00 | CHICAGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Denmark data center market report. Denmark data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9.60% during the period 2020−2026. Denmark data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 26 existing data center and 1 upcoming facility spread across 11 cities including Copenhagen and Other Cities (Esbjerg, Glostrup, Herning, Kolding, Odense, Silkeborg, Skanderborg, Taastru, Aarhus, Hove, and Ballerup) Key Highlights Offered in the Report: The abundance of renewable energy sources, a cooler climate, an innovative business environment, and a strong fiber connectivity makes Denmark a favorable location for data center investment. According to the Investment Monitor's Data Center Rankings for 2020, Denmark is the best place to build a data center facility across the world. The Danish Data Center Association (DDI) is a not-for-profit organization that represents the data center ecosystem in Denmark , including operators, vendors, municipalities, educational institutions, and utility companies. Copenhagen is the primary data center market in Denmark , housing over 10 data centers accounting for over 45% of the existing power capacity in the country. In 2020, Odense , Viborg, and Fredericia attracted investments from hyperscale operators Facebook, Apple and Google, respectively, owing to low land cost and space availability. Denmark generates over 80% of its power using renewable energy sources, with the share expected to reach 100% by 2030. Wind, solar, and biomass are the popular renewable energy sources in the country. Data centers across the country use the district heating system for the waste heat generated from data center operations. For instance, Facebook announced that its Odense data center to heat up to 7,000 local homes. Key Offerings: Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Denmark Facilities Covered (Existing): 26





Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 1





Coverage: 11 Cities





Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)





Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity) Data center colocation market in Denmark Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)





Retail Colocation Pricing Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 14 construction service providers, 18 support infrastructure providers, and 9 data center investors Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/denmark-data-center-market-investment-analysis





