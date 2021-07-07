checkAd

Denmark Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 2.08 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 19:00  |  21   |   |   

CHICAGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Denmark data center market report.

Arizton Logo

Denmark data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9.60% during the period 2020−2026. Denmark data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 26 existing data center and 1 upcoming facility spread across 11 cities including Copenhagen and Other Cities (Esbjerg, Glostrup, Herning, Kolding, Odense, Silkeborg, Skanderborg, Taastru, Aarhus, Hove, and Ballerup)

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:  

  1. The abundance of renewable energy sources, a cooler climate, an innovative business environment, and a strong fiber connectivity makes Denmark a favorable location for data center investment. According to the Investment Monitor's Data Center Rankings for 2020, Denmark is the best place to build a data center facility across the world.
  2. The Danish Data Center Association (DDI) is a not-for-profit organization that represents the data center ecosystem in Denmark, including operators, vendors, municipalities, educational institutions, and utility companies.
  3. Copenhagen is the primary data center market in Denmark, housing over 10 data centers accounting for over 45% of the existing power capacity in the country.
  4. In 2020, Odense, Viborg, and Fredericia attracted investments from hyperscale operators Facebook, Apple and Google, respectively, owing to low land cost and space availability.
  5. Denmark generates over 80% of its power using renewable energy sources, with the share expected to reach 100% by 2030. Wind, solar, and biomass are the popular renewable energy sources in the country.
  6. Data centers across the country use the district heating system for the waste heat generated from data center operations. For instance, Facebook announced that its Odense data center to heat up to 7,000 local homes.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026
  • Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market
  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Denmark
      • Facilities Covered (Existing): 26
      • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 1
      • Coverage: 11 Cities
      • Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
      • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
  • Data center colocation market in Denmark
      • Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)
      • Retail Colocation Pricing
  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard
  • Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 14 construction service providers, 18 support infrastructure providers, and 9 data center investors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/denmark-data-center-market-investment-analysis 

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Denmark Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 2.08 Billion by 2026 - Arizton CHICAGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Denmark data center market report. Denmark data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9.60% during the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Stain Remover Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 27,835.54 Million by 2026 - Arizton
From the cloud to the edge, Lumen Technologies is reshaping enterprise application delivery with ...
Harbour City joins hands with Disney and Pixar to host Hong Kong's first Pixar Fest -- New ...
Invitation to Stora Enso's Q2 results webcast on 21 July 2021
GT Biopharma Announces Sponsored Research Agreement With Dr. Jeffrey S. Miller Of The University Of ...
Sobi to present data at the ISTH 2021 within rare haematology diseases
XAG Low-carbon Farm Robots Exhibited at UK's Cereals Agricultural Show
AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size To Reach $17.2 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
User Complaints and IT Support Costs Soar as Companies Embrace Work-from-Anywhere
Titel
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
EQT Infrastructure to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading integrated renewable energy ...
Cboe Global Markets Completes Acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area