Square Data Shows Beauty Industry Recovery as Gross Payment Volume Rises 121% Year-over-Year

Due to periods of social distancing and shelter in place orders over the past year, beauty businesses experienced major shifts that required them to pivot in order to continue operating. Businesses adapted and stayed connected with clients in new ways like selling products online, reconfiguring their salons for social distancing, offering virtual consultations, selling at-home beauty kits, and using customer relationship management (CRM) tools to better target customers through marketing campaigns.

Following a difficult year, the beauty industry is showing strong signs of recovery as beauty and personal care businesses have reopened for in-person operations. Data from Square shows that gross payment volume and appointment bookings now exceed pre-COVID levels to meet surging consumer demand in a demonstration of incredible resilience.

"Once we had to shut down all operations due to state mandates, our primary goal shifted to continuing engagement via virtual consultations and online sales," said Bryan Munshower, COO of Beauty Marx Aesthetic MedSpa in Doylestown, PA. “We created simple, customized bundles for clients for various needs and made them available for purchase online. Demand has returned and we’re seeing clients are ready to get back out and spend.”

The state of the beauty industry

Despite challenges over the past year, the beauty industry pivoted quickly and is now demonstrating strength with business flourishing. Square Appointments data shows that completed reservations at beauty and personal care businesses are now above pre-pandemic levels, up 81% from February 2020 to May 2021, and up 156% year-over-year as of May 2021.

Hiring has also returned to keep up with demand as the number of employees paid per beauty and personal care business in April 2021 was up 34% year-over-year and up nearly 16% year-over-year in May 2021.

Gross payment volume from beauty and personal care businesses has also improved, with a 121% year-over-year increase as of May 2021, and 25% from February 2020 to May 2021 - showcasing continued strength across the industry.

New beauty trends emerged

With consumers returning to beauty and personal care businesses in full force, clients are fueling recovery by taking this time to test rising beauty services that gained traction during COVID. Among those, the following saw increased demand from May 2020 to May 2021: body contouring (363% increase), eyelash extensions (283% increase), lip mask (238% increase), nail art (221% increase), and hybrid eyelashes (214% increase).