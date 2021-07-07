HUMBL Announces Strategic Advisors

“We’re honored to be adding decades of personal relationships, business experience and global connections to help HUMBL on its path forward,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. “We look forward to learning from this group of trusted advisors and building the business alongside them over the coming years.”

San Diego, California, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC Markets: HMBL) has formally announced today a number of strategic advisors. This experienced leadership group will help HUMBL drive forward on both its strategic development and M+A acquisition strategies in migrating HUMBL mobile payments, ticketing, NFTs and real estate onto the blockchain.

David Dunn – Sports, Ticketing and Entertainment

Dave Dunn is the co-founder of Athletes First, a sports management agency with over $4 billion in contracts. A true powerhouse in NFL representation, Dave stands as one of the most prolific, effective and respected negotiators in the sports industry. Dave has negotiated hundreds of NFL contracts, and his negotiating efforts have resulted in scores of record-breaking deals for his clients.

Athletes First is a leading sports agency with a multi-decade history of representing top NFL players, coaches, executives and broadcasters. The Athletes First client roster includes hundreds of NFL players such as Aaron Rodgers, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jalen Ramsey, Sterling Shepard, Derwin James, Chase Claypool, and Justin Fields, along with retired stars such as Hall of Famers Steve Young and John Lynch, and over 100 NFL and NCAA coaches.

Robert Luna - Finance, Strategy and Media Communications

Rob Luna has more than 20 years of experience in the wealth management industry. He has worked as a derivatives trader, proprietary trader and risk analyst before launching Surevest to begin managing private investment portfolios for high net-worth clients in 2002.

Today, as the CEO & Chief Investment Strategist of Surevest, Rob oversees strategy for the firm and heads its investment committee. Rob works closely in designing strategies for the firm’s high net-worth clients. Additionally, through the Private CFO Program, he exclusively advises the firm’s highest net worth clients including entrepreneurs, professional athletes, and senior-level executives.

Rob holds MBA degrees from the Anderson School at The University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) with an emphasis on global business management, international finance, economics, and strategy.