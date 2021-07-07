checkAd

BLCT BREAKING INVESTOR ALERT ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Encourages BlueCity Holdings Limited Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – BLCT

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) resulting from allegations that BlueCity may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased BlueCity securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2092.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On or about July 8, 2020, BlueCity conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 5,300,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) priced at $16.00 per ADS. Then, on March 23, 2021, BlueCity issued a press release announcing its results for the fourth quarter of 2020. Among other results, BlueCity announced revenue of $42.7 million, missing consensus estimates by $3.92 million.

On this news, BlueCity’s ADS price fell $2.15 per ADS, or over 25%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $8.92 per ADS on March 24, 2021. BlueCity’s ADSs now trade below $8.00 per ADS, less than half of the $16.00 IPO price.

