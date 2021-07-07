Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) is pleased with several decisions issued today by the Paris Commercial Court. The court dismissed the entirety of the claims of several institutional investors who were excluded from a U.S. class-action lawsuit. They sought financial damages for losses resulting from the disclosure of allegedly false financial information by Vivendi’s former management between 2000 and 2002.

These decisions are consistent with those already handed down in France on this issue and on facts dating back some twenty years.