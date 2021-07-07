checkAd

Vivendi The Financial Communication of the Early 2000s Confirmed by the Paris Commercial Court

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) is pleased with several decisions issued today by the Paris Commercial Court. The court dismissed the entirety of the claims of several institutional investors who were excluded from a U.S. class-action lawsuit. They sought financial damages for losses resulting from the disclosure of allegedly false financial information by Vivendi’s former management between 2000 and 2002.

These decisions are consistent with those already handed down in France on this issue and on facts dating back some twenty years.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has built a world-class media, content and communications group. The Group owns leading, strongly complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), television and movies (Canal+ Group), communications (Havas Group), publishing (Editis), magazines (Prisma Media), video games (Gameloft), live entertainment and ticketing (Vivendi Village). It also owns a global digital content distribution platform (Dailymotion). Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. Vivendi is committed to the environment and aims at being carbon neutral by 2025. In addition, the Group helps building more open, inclusive and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education and to its businesses, and by increasing awareness of 21st-century challenges and opportunities. www.vivendi.com

