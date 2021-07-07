Raketech Buys P&P Vegas for EUR 16 Million
(PLX AI) – Raketech buys P&P Vegas Group for EUR 16 million to grow on the U.S. market.Raketech’s revenues originating from the US are expected to approximately double and the Indian revenues to reach 5-10 percent of the group’s total, already in Q4 …
(PLX AI) – Raketech buys P&P Vegas Group for EUR 16 million to grow on the U.S. market.Raketech’s revenues originating from the US are expected to approximately double and the Indian revenues to reach 5-10 percent of the group’s total, already in Q4 …
- (PLX AI) – Raketech buys P&P Vegas Group for EUR 16 million to grow on the U.S. market.
- Raketech’s revenues originating from the US are expected to approximately double and the Indian revenues to reach 5-10 percent of the group’s total, already in Q4 of this year, the company said
- Furthermore, Raketech’s sports vertical is expected to reach approximately 30 percent of the group’s total revenues in Q4 of this year
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare