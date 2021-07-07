Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Statement/Mergers & Acquisitions Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse stops pursuing the acquisition of a shareholding in HELLA 07-Jul-2021 / 19:54 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Knorr-Bremse stops pursuing the acquisition of a shareholding in HELLA

Knorr-Bremse AG confirms that it no longer pursues the acquisition of 60% of the shares in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA held by the founding family.

Munich, July 7, 2021 - Today, the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG decided to stop pursuing a potential acquisition of a majority stake in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA. Following careful analysis, the Executive Board determined that the possible transfer of key technologies and products to its own product portfolio would not result in the realization of the expected synergies.



Contact:

Knorr-Bremse AG

Investor Relations

Andreas Spitzauer

T +49 89 3547-182310

M +49 175 528 1320

investor.relations@knorr-bremse.com

