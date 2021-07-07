DGAP-Adhoc Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse stops pursuing the acquisition of a shareholding in HELLA
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Statement/Mergers & Acquisitions
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Knorr-Bremse stops pursuing the acquisition of a shareholding in HELLA
Knorr-Bremse AG confirms that it no longer pursues the acquisition of 60% of the shares in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA held by the founding family.
Munich, July 7, 2021 - Today, the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG decided to stop pursuing a potential acquisition of a majority stake in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA. Following careful
analysis, the Executive Board determined that the possible transfer of key technologies and products to its own product portfolio would not result in the realization of the expected
synergies.
Contact:
Knorr-Bremse AG
Investor Relations
Andreas Spitzauer
T +49 89 3547-182310
M +49 175 528 1320
investor.relations@knorr-bremse.com
07-Jul-2021 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
|Moosacher Str. 80
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 3547 0
|E-mail:
|info@knorr-bremse.com
|Internet:
|www.knorr-bremse.com
|ISIN:
|DE000KBX1006
|WKN:
|KBX100
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
|EQS News ID:
|1216456
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1216456 07-Jul-2021 CET/CEST
