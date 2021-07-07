checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse stops pursuing the acquisition of a shareholding in HELLA

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse stops pursuing the acquisition of a shareholding in HELLA

Knorr-Bremse stops pursuing the acquisition of a shareholding in HELLA

Knorr-Bremse AG confirms that it no longer pursues the acquisition of 60% of the shares in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA held by the founding family.

Munich, July 7, 2021 - Today, the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG decided to stop pursuing a potential acquisition of a majority stake in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA. Following careful analysis, the Executive Board determined that the possible transfer of key technologies and products to its own product portfolio would not result in the realization of the expected synergies.
 

