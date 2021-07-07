ALT 5 Sigma Names Richard Groome as Executive Chairman

Groome to lead growth and development of global business and support to clients worldwide including financial institutions, institutional investors, and corporate clients.NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / ALT 5 Sigma Inc., a global fintech …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / ALT 5 Sigma Inc., a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain technologies for digital asset and trading platforms, announced today the appointment of Richard Groome as Executive Chairman.

Groome to lead growth and development of global business and support to clients worldwide including financial institutions, institutional investors, and corporate clients.

In his capacity as Executive Chairman, Groome will lead the growth and development of ALT5 Sigma's business globally and support the firm's clients worldwide, including financial institutions, institutional investors, and corporate clients.

André Beauchesne, president of ALT 5 Sigma said, 'Rick's list of achievements over the past four decades would be an asset to any organization and we're thrilled to have him in a position where he can help ALT 5 Sigma drive our mission to provide safe and transparent institutional access to the most compliant digital offerings in the market. Rick's leadership and vision will be critical in our strategic journey to becoming the leading technological platform for issuance, trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and custodianship of digital assets. Rick has the market depth, expertise, relationships and ambition to position us for success."

Mr. Groome joins ALT 5 Sigma following a 36-year career in the securities industry. During that period, he successfully launched several securities firms and completed more than 600 financings.

"I am honored to be appointed Executive Chairman and look forward to helping ALT 5 Sigma expand our global footprint and deliver secure, flexible digital asset solutions to our global clients," Groome said. "I'm excited to help grow ALT 5 Sigma and build out an organization whose proprietary technology can make a difference in how digital assets are transacted by individuals and businesses. By continuing to innovate and ensuring that our platform meets the highest standards we can truly scale it on a global level."

Among Mr. Groome's achievements are:

Launching two securities trading and underwriting houses, with each achieving leading status within 3 years and one traded publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Managing and participating in more than 600 financings representing some $4 billion of small cap deals, with several companies successfully becoming billion and multi-billion-dollar companies.

Serving as past Director of the CDNX, predecessor of the TSX-Venture Exchange.

Serving on more than 30 boards of directors of emerging growth companies and experience in corporate governance and early start-up situations.

ALT 5 Sigma's products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers.

Mr. Groome graduated from McGill University in 1981 with a bachelor's degree in economics. He has been married for 30 years and has two adult children.

About ALT 5 Sigma

ALT 5 Sigma is a fintech company specializing in the development and deployment of digital assets trading and exchange platforms. Alt 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency, and compliance. ALT 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5 Sigma's products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers. ALT 5's digital asset custodian services are secured by Fireblocks, which has securely transferred roughly $400 Billion USD in digital assets for more than 200 institutional accounts.

