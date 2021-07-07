Knorr-Bremse No Longer Pursuing Stake in HELLA Autor: PLX AI | 07.07.2021, 19:56 | 30 | 0 | 0 07.07.2021, 19:56 | (PLX AI) – Knorr-Bremse stops pursuing the acquisition of a shareholding in HELLAKnorr-Bremse AG confirms that it no longer pursues the acquisition of 60% of the shares in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA held by the founding familySays board determined that … (PLX AI) – Knorr-Bremse stops pursuing the acquisition of a shareholding in HELLAKnorr-Bremse AG confirms that it no longer pursues the acquisition of 60% of the shares in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA held by the founding familySays board determined that … (PLX AI) – Knorr-Bremse stops pursuing the acquisition of a shareholding in HELLA

Knorr-Bremse AG confirms that it no longer pursues the acquisition of 60% of the shares in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA held by the founding family

Says board determined that the possible transfer of key technologies and products to its own product portfolio would not result in the realization of the expected synergies



