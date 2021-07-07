Knorr-Bremse No Longer Pursuing Stake in HELLA
(PLX AI) – Knorr-Bremse stops pursuing the acquisition of a shareholding in HELLAKnorr-Bremse AG confirms that it no longer pursues the acquisition of 60% of the shares in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA held by the founding familySays board determined that …
(PLX AI) – Knorr-Bremse stops pursuing the acquisition of a shareholding in HELLAKnorr-Bremse AG confirms that it no longer pursues the acquisition of 60% of the shares in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA held by the founding familySays board determined that …
- (PLX AI) – Knorr-Bremse stops pursuing the acquisition of a shareholding in HELLA
- Knorr-Bremse AG confirms that it no longer pursues the acquisition of 60% of the shares in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA held by the founding family
- Says board determined that the possible transfer of key technologies and products to its own product portfolio would not result in the realization of the expected synergies
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare