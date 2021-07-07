checkAd

ALT 5 Sigma Names Richard Groome as Executive Chairman

ALT 5 Sigma Names Richard Groome as Executive Chairman

ALT 5 Sigma Names Richard Groome as Executive Chairman

Groome to lead growth and development of global business and support to clients worldwide including financial institutions, institutional investors, and corporate clients.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / ALT 5 Sigma Inc., a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain technologies for digital asset and trading platforms, announced today the appointment of Richard Groome as Executive Chairman.

In his capacity as Executive Chairman, Groome will lead the growth and development of ALT5 Sigma's business globally and support the firm's clients worldwide, including financial institutions, institutional investors, and corporate clients.

André Beauchesne, president of ALT 5 Sigma said, 'Rick's list of achievements over the past four decades would be an asset to any organization and we're thrilled to have him in a position where he can help ALT 5 Sigma drive our mission to provide safe and transparent institutional access to the most compliant digital offerings in the market. Rick's leadership and vision will be critical in our strategic journey to becoming the leading technological platform for issuance, trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and custodianship of digital assets. Rick has the market depth, expertise, relationships and ambition to position us for success."

Mr. Groome joins ALT 5 Sigma following a 36-year career in the securities industry. During that period, he successfully launched several securities firms and completed more than 600 financings.

"I am honored to be appointed Executive Chairman and look forward to helping ALT 5 Sigma expand our global footprint and deliver secure, flexible digital asset solutions to our global clients," Groome said. "I'm excited to help grow ALT 5 Sigma and build out an organization whose proprietary technology can make a difference in how digital assets are transacted by individuals and businesses. By continuing to innovate and ensuring that our platform meets the highest standards we can truly scale it on a global level."

