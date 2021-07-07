checkAd

With Spending Increases Proposed in U.S. House, Hemp, Inc. Anticipates Progress for Hemp Industry Products and Markets

LAS VEGAS, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), an established leader in the industrial hemp market, is noting the recent progress made by the United States House of Representatives on several hemp-industry matters.

Earlier this summer, representatives in the U.S. House began working to reconsider policies, extend compliance times and clarify regulations for hemp production and consumption in the United States.

On June 30, 2021, the House Appropriations Committee advanced several hemp-related legislative items. In a report issued by the committee, industrial hemp production and marketing was deemed “an especially important opportunity for rural communities.”

The same committee urged the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture (USDA) to clarify that hemp-related businesses should be eligible for all rural agricultural grants. “The intent of Congress in Public Law 115-334 was for industrial hemp to be eligible for all USDA programs, including Rural Development,” the committee report stated.

The report continues, “Industrial hemp can significantly benefit struggling rural economies. The Committee encourages Rural Development to ensure that industrial hemp is eligible for all competitive grant programs.”

The committee also proposed a significant increase in agricultural funding with $16.7 million earmarked to support the federal hemp production program. This is the same amount listed in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget proposed by Pres. Biden.

The House Appropriations committee also included a recommendation to USDA and DEA for more clarification and coordination on the regulation of hemp extract.

The report stated that “the Committee directs USDA to coordinate directly with the DEA to present the industry with guidance and information on in-process extracted material” to address specific concerns brought up by hemp industry stakeholders.

Hemp, Inc. has more than 10 years of experience growing and processing hemp, including operation of the largest industrial multipurpose hemp processing facility in North America.

In addition to its 85,000-square foot facility in Spring Hope, N.C., the company has an established network of professionals in every segment of the industrial hemp industry.

Hemp Inc.’s mission to provide green solutions that help make the world a better place continues to flourish as the company advances an ever-growing portfolio of revenue- and value-generating synergistic businesses.

