Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc.

Federman & Sherwood announces that on June 29, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland (Northern Division) against Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR; NVMM). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is April 12, 2019 through May 25, 2021.

