checkAd

U.S. Physical Therapy to Participate in the CJS 21st Annual Summer Investor Virtual Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 21:00  |  28   |   |   

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services (the "Company"), today announced Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer, and Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the CJS 21st Annual Summer Investor Virtual Conference on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The presentation will cover an overview of the Company.

A copy of USPh’s investor presentation is posted on the Company’s website at www.usph.com.

About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 575 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention business which provides onsite services for clients’ employees including injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments.

More information about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is available at www.usph.com. The information included on that website is not incorporated into this press release.

US Physical Therapy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Physical Therapy to Participate in the CJS 21st Annual Summer Investor Virtual Conference U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services (the "Company"), today announced Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer, and Carey …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Richard Ellinger Joins Ynvisible's Sales Team as US Sales Representative, Expanding Cold-Chain ...
Welbilt Board Determines That Revised Proposal From Ali Group Is a “Company Superior Proposal”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) on Behalf of ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Q2 2021 Operating, Investment and Capital Markets ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
DIDI CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc.
IPO Edge to Host Fireside Chat with Holley and Empower Ltd. to Discuss Business Combination
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Its Quadrivalent Seasonal Flu mRNA ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.07.21
U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Acquisition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.06.21