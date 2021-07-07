U.S. Physical Therapy to Participate in the CJS 21st Annual Summer Investor Virtual Conference

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services (the "Company"), today announced Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer, and Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the CJS 21st Annual Summer Investor Virtual Conference on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The presentation will cover an overview of the Company.

A copy of USPh’s investor presentation is posted on the Company’s website at www.usph.com.