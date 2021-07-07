checkAd

Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) will webcast its Q2 2021 financial results conference call live on Tuesday August 3rd, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. eastern time. To listen to the conference call, connect to Waters’ website, www.waters.com choose “Investors” and click on the Live Webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available until August 10th, 2021 at midnight eastern time.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,400 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

