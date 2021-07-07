checkAd

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against DraftKings Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (“DraftKings” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DKNG) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 31, 2021.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. DraftKings’ merger with SBTech (Global) Limited (“SBTech”), a company with a history of unlawful business practices, opened the Company to the risk of engaging in black market gaming. The Company’s revenues were the result of, in part, unlawful activity. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about DraftKings, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

