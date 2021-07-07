Freddie Mac Prices $900 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F115

MCLEAN, Va., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) has priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates ( K Certificates ), which includes a class of floating rate bonds indexed to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The approximately $900 million in K Certificates (K-F115 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about July 16, 2021. The K-F115 Certificates are backed by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with 10-year terms, which are SOFR-based.

Class Principal/Notional

Amount (mm) Weighted

Average

Life

(Years) Discount

Margin Coupon Dollar Price AS $900.372 9.47 21 30-day SOFR avg + 21 100.000 XS Non-Offered

Details

Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

Co-Managers: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Multi-Bank Securities, Inc., Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC and PNC Capital Markets LLC

The K-F115 Certificates will not be rated and will include one senior principal and interest class and one interest-only class that is also entitled to static prepayment premiums. The K-F115 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-KF115 Mortgage Trust (KF115 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KF115 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class CS and R Certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-F115 Certificates and will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.



Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company’s business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.