Tetra Tech Announces Planned Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today the planned dates for its third quarter 2021 results and conference call.

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, after market close, Tetra Tech intends to announce its third quarter 2021 results. On Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, Tetra Tech plans to host a conference call to present and discuss the Company’s financial results and forward outlook.

Investors and other interested parties can access a live audio-visual webcast through a link posted on the Company's website at tetratech.com/investors. The webcast replay will be available following the call.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

