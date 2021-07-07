Sleep Number Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 20th

Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR) will release its second quarter results through July 3, 2021, after market close on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Management will host its regularly scheduled conference call to discuss the company’s results at 5 p.m. EDT (4 p.m. CDT; 2 p.m. PDT). To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations area of the Sleep Number website at https://ir.sleepnumber.com. The webcast replay will remain available for approximately 60 days.

About Sleep Number Corporation

