QIAGEN launches the Workflow Configurator to help life science researchers simplify and optimize their laboratory experiments

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of the Workflow Configurator, enabling researchers in the life sciences to easily and quickly find the best solutions to optimize their experiments.

Customers simply choose their application, biological starting material, analyte and analysis type. In seconds, the configurator sorts through hundreds of potential products to find the most suitable workflow and associated products. The Workflow Configurator – which is available at https://www.qiagen.com/workflow-configurator/workflows – also offers direct purchase and sales support.

This cloud-based application marks another milestone on QIAGEN’s path to digitalizing its product range. It allows customers to choose from a variety of products per workflow step, as well as save, share and purchase their bespoke product configuration.

“QIAGEN knows discoveries take careful workflow planning and optimization, and we design our solutions with this in mind. The QIAGEN Workflow Configurator is an uniquely useful digital solution that makes researchers’ day-to-day laboratory routine more efficient and productive, even with the most challenging samples,” said Thomas Schweins, Senior Vice President of the Business Area Life Sciences of QIAGEN. “Digital tools are of tremendous importance for the Life Sciences industry. QIAGEN is also investing in multiple other industry leading activities such as QIAGEN Digital Insights – which offers unique integrated data assets combined with deep analytical skills - or GeneGlobe – the leading gene-design, customization and analysis platform.”

Researchers in life sciences drive their experiments from Sample to Insight to test new theories or probe areas no one has looked at before. As a result, they need adaptable workflows and will benefit from the Workflow Configurator’s ability to identify alternative lab products and many ways to integrate them with existing laboratory equipment.

The Workflow Configurator guides customers effortlessly through the QIAGEN portfolio and is integrated with My QIAGEN, the self-service customer portal of QIAGEN, and QIAGEN’s Web Shop for a seamless experience that allows researchers to manage their various laboratory-related activities on one easy-to-use platform.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of March 31, 2021, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,700 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com

