Gatos Silver Reports Record Tonnage and Metal Production During Second Quarter 2021
Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) is pleased to report record production from the 70%-owned Cerro Los Gatos mine (“CLG”) during the second quarter of 2021 (”Q2”).
CLG Q2 Operating Performance
Gatos Silver achieved strong operating performance in Q2 at the CLG mine which produced a quarterly record of 240,047 ore tonnes. The plant achieved record throughput processing 230,656 tonnes, exceeding the first quarter 2021 (“Q1”) performance by 13%.
CLG production highlights are summarized below:
|
CLG Production (100% Basis)
|
Q2 2021
|
Q1 2021
|
2020 FY
|
Tonnes mined (wmt - unreconciled)
|
240,047
|
209,832
|
652,739
|
Tonnes milled (dmt - reconciled)
|
230,656
|
203,479
|
667,422
|
Tonnes milled per day (dmt)
|
2,535
|
2,261
|
1,829
|
Average Grades
|
|
|
|
Silver grade (g/t)
|
322
|
261
|
229
|
Gold grade (g/t)
|
0.35
|
0.32
|
0.42
|
Lead grade (%)
|
2.51
|
2.00
|
2.27
|
Zinc grade (%)
|
4.41
|
3.24
|
3.64
|
Contained Metal
|
|
|
|
Silver ounces (millions)
|
2.1
|
1.5
|
4.2
|
Gold ounces - in lead conc. (thousands)
|
