Gatos Silver Reports Record Tonnage and Metal Production During Second Quarter 2021

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) is pleased to report record production from the 70%-owned Cerro Los Gatos mine (“CLG”) during the second quarter of 2021 (”Q2”).

CLG Q2 Operating Performance

Gatos Silver achieved strong operating performance in Q2 at the CLG mine which produced a quarterly record of 240,047 ore tonnes. The plant achieved record throughput processing 230,656 tonnes, exceeding the first quarter 2021 (“Q1”) performance by 13%.

CLG production highlights are summarized below:

CLG Production (100% Basis)

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

2020 FY

Tonnes mined (wmt - unreconciled)

240,047

209,832

652,739

Tonnes milled (dmt - reconciled)

230,656

203,479

667,422

Tonnes milled per day (dmt)

2,535

2,261

1,829

Average Grades

 

 

 

Silver grade (g/t)

322

261

229

Gold grade (g/t)

0.35

0.32

0.42

Lead grade (%)

2.51

2.00

2.27

Zinc grade (%)

4.41

3.24

3.64

Contained Metal

 

 

 

Silver ounces (millions)

2.1

1.5

4.2

Gold ounces - in lead conc. (thousands)

Wertpapier


