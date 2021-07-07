Eyenovia to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic company developing a pipeline of advanced therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology, today announced that management will present a corporate overview and host one-one-one meetings at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference, being held virtually July 13-14, 2021, and host one-on-meetings at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021, being held virtually July 14-15, 2021.



Details of the Ladenburg presentation are below: