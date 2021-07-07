SI-BONE, Inc. Announces Publication of iFuse-3D Implant Clinical Study Results Showing Accelerated Fusion, Immediate and Sustained Clinical Improvements and Reduction in Opioid Use

There are now 95 peer-reviewed publications demonstrating the safety, effectiveness, biomechanical or economic benefits of iFuse Technology

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc., (Nasdaq: SIBN), a Silicon Valley-based medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy announced the publication of 2-year results from SALLY ( S tudy of bone growth in the S a croiliac Joint after Minima ll y Invasive Surger y with Titanium Implants, ClinicalTrials.gov NCT 03122899)1, a prospective multicenter clinical trial of the iFuse-3D Implant System. Clinical results at 24 months showed marked and sustained improvements in sacroiliac (SI) joint pain, patient function and quality of life that are consistent with results from three prior multicenter prospective clinical trials using the iFuse implant (RCT INSITE 2-year2, RCT iMIA 2-year3, SIFI 2-year4). Results also demonstrated a significant reduction in the proportion of study subjects taking opioids for SI joint pain (59% at baseline to 18% at 24 months). In addition, the study included three objective physical function tests (active straight leg raise, five times sit-to-stand and transitional timed up-and-go), all of which showed statistically significant improvements from baseline.



An earlier publication of 12-month results from SALLY (Patel 20205) reported radiographic analysis of CT scans showing accelerated bony bridging across the SI joint compared to the iFuse implant. 100% of treated SI joints showed bone integration to the iFuse-3D implant surface on both the sacral and iliac side, and 77% of treated joints showed bony bridging across the joint.

“These 24-month results from the SALLY study show that the 3D-printed iFuse-3D implant provides the same early and sustained clinical benefits as those demonstrated in two prior RCTs2,3 and one large multicenter prospective trial4 using the original iFuse implant,” said Vikas Patel, MD., Department of Orthopedics at University of Colorado and study principal investigator. “Furthermore, the early results from radiographic analysis of implant bone integration and SI joint bony bridging indicate that the enhanced porous surface of the iFuse-3D implant combined with the fenestrated structural design accelerates the rate of intraarticular fusion compared to the iFuse implant.”