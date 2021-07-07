checkAd

Capital Southwest Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Call Scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

DALLAS, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest” or the “Company”; Nasdaq: CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2022 results on Monday, August 2, 2021 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Capital Southwest has scheduled a conference call which will be broadcast live via phone and over the Internet on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. Investors may participate either by phone or audio webcast.

By Phone:

Dial (866)-502-8274 and provide the operator with Conference ID 5139316 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay of the conference call will be available shortly afterwards, until August 10, 2021, by dialing (855)-859-2056 and entering Conference ID 5139316.

By Webcast:

Connect to the webcast using the Investor Relations section of Capital Southwest's website at www.capitalsouthwest.com, or by using https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6yv3ufbb. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay of the conference call will be available on Capital Southwest's website shortly after the call.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation (Nasdaq: CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company with approximately $336 million in net assets as of March 31, 2021. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 million to $25 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains historical information and forward-looking statements with respect to the business and investments of Capital Southwest. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical statements and can often be identified by words such as “will,” “believe,” “expect” and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks include risks related to: changes in the markets in which Capital Southwest invests; changes in the financial, capital, and lending markets; regulatory changes; tax treatment and general economic and business conditions; our ability to operate our wholly owned subsidiary, SBIC I, as an SBIC; and uncertainties associated with the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on the global and U.S. capital markets and the global and U.S. economy, the length and duration of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States as well as worldwide and the magnitude of the economic impact of that outbreak; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business prospects and the operational and financial performance of our portfolio companies, including our ability and their ability to achieve their respective objectives, and the effects of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on our ability to continue to effectively manage our business.

Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review Capital Southwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Capital Southwest does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael S. Sarner, Chief Financial Officer
214-884-3829





