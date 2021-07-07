checkAd

10x Genomics to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 4, 2021

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10x Genomics (Nasdaq: TXG) today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2021 after market close on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. The company’s management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results, business developments and outlook.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.10xgenomics.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 45 days after the event.

About 10x Genomics
10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. The company’s integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including in all of the top 100 global research institutions as ranked by Nature in 2019 based on publications and all of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies by 2019 research and development spend, and have been cited in over 2,500 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company’s patent portfolio comprises more than 1,100 issued patents and patent applications.
  
Disclosure Information
10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website (www.10xgenomics.com), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts
Media:
media@10xgenomics.com

Investors:
investors@10xgenomics.com





