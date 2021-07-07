Grid Dynamics Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) (“Grid Dynamics”), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation, today announced that it will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 5, 2021, to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call.

Investors and other interested parties can access the call in the following ways: A webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.griddynamics.com/), or by dialing +1(855)327-6837 or +1(631)891-4304 (outside of the U.S.).