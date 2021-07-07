Pinterest to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) will release financial results and a letter to shareholders for the second quarter 2021 on Thursday, July 29, 2021 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can be accessed on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.