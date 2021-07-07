checkAd

Agenus to Participate in Resistance-Focused Oncology Panel at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that Steven O’Day, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Agenus, will participate in a panel discussion at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021 titled “Novel Mechanisms and Strategies for Addressing PD-(L)1 Refractory/Resistant Tumors.”

The panel will take place on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 4:20 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. ET. The event will be webcast live and may be accessed on the Company's website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations.

About Agenus
Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

