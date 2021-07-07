Agenus to Participate in Resistance-Focused Oncology Panel at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that Steven O’Day, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Agenus, will participate in a panel discussion at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021 titled “Novel Mechanisms and Strategies for Addressing PD-(L)1 Refractory/Resistant Tumors.”



The panel will take place on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 4:20 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. ET. The event will be webcast live and may be accessed on the Company's website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations.