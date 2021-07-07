Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Participate in the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

IRVINE, Calif., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to focus on unmet needs and apply proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care, today announced Bobak Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tarsus, will provide a brief corporate update at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference.

The live webcast will be hosted on ir.tarsusrx.com and available for replay for a period of 90 days.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. It is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. The company is studying two investigational medicines in clinical trials. Its lead product candidate, TP-03, is a novel therapeutic being studied in a second Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. TP-03 is also being developed for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease. Tarsus is developing TP-05, an oral, non-vaccine therapeutic for the prevention of Lyme disease, which is currently being studied in a Phase 1 clinical trial.