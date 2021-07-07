WEYCO Group, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Milwaukee, WI, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEYCO Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEYS), a global marketer of footwear, plans to announce second quarter 2021 financial results after the close on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Additionally, Thomas W. Florsheim, Jr., Chairman and CEO, will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results in more detail.

To participate in the call, you will first need to pre-register online. Pre-registration takes only a few minutes and you may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. To pre-register, please go to: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6067510 . The pre-registration process will provide the conference call phone number and a passcode required to enter the call.