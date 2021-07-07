checkAd

Avista Corp. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Announced

SPOKANE, Wash., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA) will hold its quarterly conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. A news release with second quarter 2021 earnings information will be issued at 7:05 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on August 4, 2021.

This call can be accessed on Avista’s website at investor.avistacorp.com, or you can listen to the call by dialing (855) 806-8606, Confirmation number 4621859.

A replay of the call will be available through August 11, 2021. Call (855) 859-2056, Confirmation number 4621859 # to listen to the replay. The webcast will be archived for one year on the Avista Corp. Web site at investor.avistacorp.com.

Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is the operating division that provides electric service to 400,000 customers and natural gas to 367,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service to 17,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol "AVA."  For more information about Avista, please visit www.avistacorp.com.

Avista Corp. and the Avista Corp. logo are trademarks of Avista Corporation.

To unsubscribe from Avista’s news release distribution, send reply message to lena.funston@avistacorp.com

Contact:  
Media: Avista 24/7 Media Access (509) 495-4174
  Laurine Jue (509) 495-2510, laurine.jue@avistacorp.com
Investors: John Wilcox (509) 495-4171, john.wilcox@avistacorp.com




