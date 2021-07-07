Snap Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on Snap Inc.’s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days at: http://investor.snap.com.