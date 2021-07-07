ICL Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

On that day, Raviv Zoller, president and CEO of ICL, and Kobi Altman, CFO of ICL, will host a conference call to discuss results, provide a general business update and answer questions at 8:30 a.m. New York (1:30 p.m. London and 3:30 p.m. Tel Aviv). The company will also provide an update on its sustainability efforts, in advance of the publication of its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report.

ICL ( NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL ) , a leading global specialty minerals and chemicals company, today announced it plans to release second quarter 2021 results prior to the opening of the TASE market on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

“As an industry leader in ESG, we are committed to creating responsible solutions for humanity’s sustainability challenges in the global food, agriculture, and industrial products markets,” said Raviv Zoller, president and CEO of ICL. “Our continued focus on ESG practices, as well as our increased transparency regarding all sustainability issues, has driven us to adopt TCFD reporting, beginning with our 2021 fiscal year.”

The second quarter earnings call conference ID is 7418519, and analysts should use one of the below toll-free numbers to dial in a few minutes prior to the scheduled time.

United States: (866) 966-1396

Canada: (866) 992-6802

Israel: 1809 203 624

United Kingdom: 0800 376 7922

Analysts may also access the call by dialing +44 (0) 207 192 8000 or online at https://investors.icl-group.com/reports-news-and-events/ by using the password July2021, if needed. Employees, the media and the public are also invited to join the call online. A replay of the call will be available online within approximately 24 hours of the live event.

About ICL

ICL Group Ltd. is a leading global specialty minerals and chemicals company that creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in global food, agriculture, and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its passionate team of talented employees, and its strong focus on R&D and technological innovation to drive growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 11,000 people worldwide, and its 2020 revenues totaled approximately $5.0 billion.

