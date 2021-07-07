MetLife to Hold Conference Call for Second Quarter 2021 Results

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it will hold its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 9-10 a.m. (ET). The call will follow MetLife’s issuance of its second quarter 2021 earnings news release and Second Quarter 2021 Financial Supplement on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, after the market closes. The news release and Second Quarter 2021 Financial Supplement will also be available on the MetLife Investor Relations web page (https://investor.metlife.com).

The conference call will be available live via telephone and the internet. To listen via telephone, dial 877-692-8955 (U.S.) or 234-720-6979 (outside the U.S.). The participant access code is 2510803. To listen to the conference call via the internet, click the link to the webcast on the MetLife Investor Relations web page (https://investor.metlife.com). Those who want to listen to the call via telephone or the internet should dial in or go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, and/or download and install any necessary audio software.