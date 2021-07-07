checkAd

MetLife to Hold Conference Call for Second Quarter 2021 Results

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it will hold its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 9-10 a.m. (ET). The call will follow MetLife’s issuance of its second quarter 2021 earnings news release and Second Quarter 2021 Financial Supplement on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, after the market closes. The news release and Second Quarter 2021 Financial Supplement will also be available on the MetLife Investor Relations web page (https://investor.metlife.com).

The conference call will be available live via telephone and the internet. To listen via telephone, dial 877-692-8955 (U.S.) or 234-720-6979 (outside the U.S.). The participant access code is 2510803. To listen to the conference call via the internet, click the link to the webcast on the MetLife Investor Relations web page (https://investor.metlife.com). Those who want to listen to the call via telephone or the internet should dial in or go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, and/or download and install any necessary audio software.

The conference call will be available for replay via telephone and the internet beginning at 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, August 5, 2021, until Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. (ET). To listen to a replay of the conference call via telephone, dial 866-207-1041 (U.S.) or 402-970-0847 (outside the U.S.). The access code for the replay is 5532581. To access the replay of the conference call over the internet, visit the above-mentioned website.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

