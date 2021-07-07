Hims & Hers Completes Acquisition of Apostrophe

“Today begins a new chapter of clearer, healthier skin for consumers,” said Andrew Dudum, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Hims & Hers. “The future of dermatology is in providing highly personalized products that fit consumers’ needs. With this acquisition, Hims & Hers gains a trusted partner with expertise in charting this new future, as well as a leadership team that will help take our dermatology business to the next level. We are thrilled to be joining forces with the Apostrophe team and working together to help more people access high quality, personalized products to improve their skin through our platform.”

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, today announced it has finalized the acquisition of teledermatology specialist, Apostrophe. With this closing, Hims & Hers will expand its ability to provide consumers with some of the most advanced and personalized dermatology treatments, faster and at scale.

As previously announced, the entire Apostrophe team, which includes world-class dermatology experts, will be joining Hims & Hers to help run the company’s growing dermatology business line. Apostrophe Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Ben Holber will become CEO of the Hims & Hers dermatology business line, reporting directly to Hims & Hers Chief Operating Officer Melissa Baird.

LionTree Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor and Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP acted as legal advisor to Hims & Hers.

Intrepid Investment Bankers LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor, and Venable LLP acted as legal advisor to Apostrophe.

