Umkehr der Alterung von menschlichem Knorpelgewebe, Rückkehr zur Jugendlichkeit; ein noch nie dagewesenes Kunststück des Edogawa Hospitals, Japan.

Prof. Masatoshi Koshiba (Nobel Laureate; Sitting Rt.) who initiated the idea of restoring youthfulness of cells in the lab with Dr Masahiro Katoh (Sitting Lt; Chairman, Edogawa Hospital), who accomplished Prof. Koshiba’s wishes, helped by Dr Shojiro Katoh (Standing Rt; President, Edogawa Hospital), led team including Dr. Samuel JK Abraham (Standing Lt) (Photo: Business Wire)