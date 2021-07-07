BioSig Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Westport, CT, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced the completion of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its common stock, $0.001 par value per share, at a price to the public of $4.00 per share. The gross proceeds to BioSig from this offering were $10 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by BioSig.

BioSig intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the continuation of full commercialization activities related to the PURE EP System, including additional support for organizational development, the continuation of our ongoing research and development activities for new products, and general corporate purposes and other capital expenditures.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-251859) relating to the public offering of the shares of common stock described above was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and declared effective on January 12, 2021. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering were filed with the SEC on July 6, 2021, and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd., 521 Fifth Ave., 12th Floor, New York, NY 10175, Attention: Syndicate Dept.; email: syndicate@laidlawltd.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Any offer, if at all, will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement.