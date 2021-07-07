Boxscore Brands, Inc.Provides Shareholder Update

I wanted to take this opportunity to thank you for your vote of confidence in our company as evidenced by your ownership of our common stock. I assumed the role of CEO of in February 2020. Since taking over, I, along with our independent Board of Directors, have been working diligently to restructure debt, meet our capital obligations and fully review our business model, while meeting our public company reporting obligations.

We have made great strides in what has been an unprecedented 2020. The pandemic forced me to look at the business model, debt structure and capital requirements and make some very difficult choices as our points of distribution shut down, our largest retailer filed bankruptcy and our debt obligations continued to require servicing. We have been able to successfully renegotiate and satisfy a number of debt obligations, inject much needed capital and continue to restructure the company.

As we continue to progress with our new auditing firm in bringing the company current with our SEC filing obligations, my focus has expanded to implementing a new operational direction for BoxScore. After a lengthy evaluation process, we found that there is a substantial long-term demand for specific commodities relating to the battery and new energy technology sector that present a current and unique opportunity based on rising demand characteristics. By capitalizing on market trends and current sustainable energy government mandates and ESG initiatives, we will focus on bringing a vertically integrated solution to market.

Near term efforts include:

- Finalize a detailed plan for these leading commodities in the “minerals and metals-to-components” sectors

- Leverage our professional network to find, evaluate and advance top natural resource projects

- Build internal pipelines and take them through stage and gate evaluations, propose top projects advancement into exploration and development.

- Identify strategic partnerships, JVs, and acquisition opportunities.

- Implement a capital strategy to fund opportunities.



With this new direction, we announced the addition of Pat Avery, an industry veteran, as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Avery has over 30 years of experience working in the fertilizer, mining, specialty chemicals, petroleum, and construction/project management. For the first 15 years of his career, Mr. Avery worked for ARCO and Santa Fe Pacific Pipelines in refining and transportation. In the fertilizer industry, he worked for 11 years with JR Simplot, one of the largest privately held food and agribusiness companies in the USA, where he held senior positions across all key business units such as mining, manufacturing, supply chain, wholesale sales and energy management, managing over 1500 employees, three mines(two phosphate and one silica), and five major manufacturing facilities, and several warehouse/distribution locations, making dozens of products from chemical fertilizers, industrial products, and water treatment. Mr. Avery was also President of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) where he led all aspects of mining, manufacturing, logistics and sales..