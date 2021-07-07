checkAd

Sterling Bancorp to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL), the parent company of Sterling National Bank, today announced that it plans to release results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Jack Kopnisky, President and CEO of Sterling Bancorp, will host a teleconference and webcast on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results. Analysts, investors and interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and view accompanying slides on the Company’s website at www.sterlingbancorp.com or by dialing (800) 263-0877, Conference ID 3008771. The webcast will also be available at: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1476375&tp_key=8246f99 .... A replay of the teleconference can be accessed through the Company’s website.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of service and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.

Sterling Bancorp
Emlen Harmon, Senior Managing Director – Investor Relations
eharmon@snb.com
212-309-7646

Sterling Bancorp
Two Blue Hill Plaza, Second Floor
Pearl River, NY 10965

T 845.369.8040
F 845.369.8255

http://www.sterlingbancorp.com





