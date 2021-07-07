checkAd

Americold Realty Trust Sets Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”) announced today that the Company will release second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021. A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast:
 A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.americold.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
 Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 1-855-327-6837
International: 1-631-891-4304

Conference Call Playback:
 Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Pass code: 10015471
The playback can be accessed through August 19, 2021.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

