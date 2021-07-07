Urban Edge Properties Announces Release of 2020 ESG Report

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced today that it has issued its first annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Report outlining the company’s ESG strategies, policies, and environmental performance metrics. The ESG Report also highlights the approach and progress made on a number of key initiatives addressed during the past year. The full report can be found in the investors section of our website: 2020 ESG Report.

“Our ESG goals reflect our commitment to improve the environment, foster strong relationships with our employees and tenants and maintain high levels of transparency and governance standards,” said Jeff Olson, Chairman and CEO. “We’re excited to showcase our progress in our inaugural ESG report and look forward to providing updates as we advance our efforts in the future.”