Interpublic Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

New York, NY, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that it will release earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on the morning of July 21, 2021. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to review results.

To join the conference call, please call (800) 779-1483. Outside the United States, please call (415) 228-4886. The participant passcode is 4282801. The call will be available live on the company’s website, www.interpublic.com .