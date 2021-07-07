checkAd

Micron Solutions, Inc. Announces New $7,000,000 Credit Facility

FITCHBURG, Mass., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: MICR) (the “Company”), a diversified contract manufacturing organization, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., producing highly-engineered, innovative components requiring precision machining and injection molding, announced that Micron Products, Inc. entered into a new three year $7,000,000 Loan and Security Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Berkshire Bank, a Massachusetts banking corporation, on June 30, 2021, replacing the Company’s previous lender.

The Agreement includes a revolving line of credit of up to $5.0 million and a capital expenditures line of credit of $2.0 million, which lines are secured by the assets of the Micron Products and Micron Solutions. The purpose of the financing is to provide additional liquidity to be used for future working capital needs and capital expenditures as well as for general corporate purposes subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will repay its outstanding subordinated debt in the amount of $500,000.

“We are pleased to announce our agreement with Berkshire Bank. We recently announced that we had completed the sale and leaseback of our main manufacturing facility, which allowed us to clear our balance sheet of bank debt from our previous lender. This new lending agreement provides us with additional capital availability to take advantage of opportunities to expand our business and further improve our operating results. Berkshire Bank’s Asset Based Lending and Treasury teams worked diligently with us to tailor the facility for Micron and we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with them over the coming years,” commented CEO Bill Laursen.

About Micron Solutions, Inc.

Micron Solutions, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces highly-engineered, innovative medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding. The Company also contract manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and automotive applications. In addition, the Company is a market leader in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The Company’s strategy for growth is to build a best-in-class contract manufacturer with a specialized focus on plastic injection molding and highly-engineered medical devices and components requiring precision machining.

