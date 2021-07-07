Micron Solutions, Inc. Announces New $7,000,000 Credit Facility

FITCHBURG, Mass., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: MICR) (the “Company”), a diversified contract manufacturing organization, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., producing highly-engineered, innovative components requiring precision machining and injection molding, announced that Micron Products, Inc. entered into a new three year $7,000,000 Loan and Security Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Berkshire Bank, a Massachusetts banking corporation, on June 30, 2021, replacing the Company’s previous lender.



The Agreement includes a revolving line of credit of up to $5.0 million and a capital expenditures line of credit of $2.0 million, which lines are secured by the assets of the Micron Products and Micron Solutions. The purpose of the financing is to provide additional liquidity to be used for future working capital needs and capital expenditures as well as for general corporate purposes subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will repay its outstanding subordinated debt in the amount of $500,000.