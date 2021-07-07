American Assets Trust, Inc. Acquires Eastgate Office Park in Bellevue, Washington

Eastgate Office Park is currently greater than 95% leased to a diversified tenant base with a weighted average lease term of approximately 3 years with contractual lease rates that the Company views as below prevailing market rates for the submarket. Additionally, Eastgate Office Park recently obtained municipal approval for rezoning, increasing the floor area ratio from 0.5 to 1.0, which will allow for significant additional development opportunities.

SAN DIEGO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AAT) (the “Company”) has successfully closed on the acquisition of Eastgate Office Park, consisting of an approximately 280,000 square foot, multi-tenant office campus in the premier I-90 corridor submarket of Bellevue, Washington.

The four-building property features unrivaled on-site amenities with a diverse rent roll of technology and professional services companies and features a campus-setting in a natural landscape with walking trails and immediate access to I-90.

“We are thrilled to further expand our presence in Bellevue, Washington and proud to add Eastgate Office Park to our portfolio of trophy assets,” said Ernest Rady, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and President.

The purchase price of $125 million was paid with cash on hand.

About American Assets Trust, Inc.

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation’s most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 3.7 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes. For additional information, please visit www.americanassetstrust.com.